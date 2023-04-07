Shattuck Middle School: New developments

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Lakeside Development made an offer to purchase the Shattuck Middle Schoolproperty back in March. It became a secondary offer to NorthPointe Development's offer, which has an extension in place until the end of April.

The decision to reject Lakeside's offer came during a closed session meeting on April 5.

In a release, the district said:

“Several reasons and deficiencies were concluded by the board members. The offer, while $30,000 higher, includes portions of the property that is not for sale, specifically the tennis courts and adjacent parking lot. Therefore, the Lakeside offer was effectively not higher than the Northpointe offer…”

Another reason the offer was rejected, as stated by the district, plans outlined by Lakeside were not in line with future city plans

“Lakeside's plan does not address or align with the goals of the city of Neenah's 2040 comprehensive plan which calls for a range of housing types for all income levels…”

In other developments, the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (W.I.L.L) won a preliminary injunction against the city of Neenah on behalf of the Florek family.

With the win, the city will not be able to enforce its sign ordinance against the Floreks while the lawsuit moves forward.

The Floreks and other residents plantedyard signs showing they're against the rezoning.

Tim Florek said in a statement

"The city's sign ordinance is unconstitutional, and we are grateful the court has stepped in to protect our rights while this case moves forward. This is a good day for freedom and the rule of law."

These developments are just a few of many, as the Shattuck Middle School property has become an area of contention for many people who live in Neenah.