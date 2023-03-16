New offer to purchase the Shattuck Middle School property.

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Another offer to purchase Shattuck Middle School has been made by Lakeside Development Company, but it doesn’t mean the school district is in a position to consider it as Northpointe Development remains the primary offer.

In December 2022, the school board approved an extension for Northpointe; now they have a secondary offer from Lakeside Development.

“I met with somebody in the neighborhood, and they had some friends also from the neighborhood and we spent maybe three hours talking about potential,” said Thomas Zabjek, President of Lakeside Development Companies.

They’ve been looking at the property since November for a plan that includes 118 total residences consisting of 24 duplexes, 24 townhomes, and 70 single-family homes.

“I think we could do a really cool neighborhood here, and we talked a little bit about the best use of the property. It’s all surrounded with residential, and single-family residential is what really should be there,” said Zabjek.

Single-family residential is music to the surrounding neighborhood's ears. Ultimately, Shattuck neighbors just want to be included in the process.

“After looking at this and looking at the neighborhood again and talking with some of the residents, I think that they’re not in favor of the multifamily,” said Zabjek.

Chris Haese, the city’s director of community development, told us that the city had several meetings with Lakeside to talk about the redevelopment.

“They had provided us with a very conceptual plan and vision for the school. We have provided them with some comments that we would like to see incorporated into the plan if they move forward,” said Haese.

Haese also said rezoning might be on the table even with Lakeside’s proposal.

“The plan has several components to it at this point. All those components would require a rezoning of the school in order to accommodate the development they have proposed,” said Haese.

At this point, it’s in the district's hands but Lakeside is going to keep moving.

“I know we have people interested in being a part of this and that’s not necessarily just for profit. There’s just that passion for the neighborhood,” said Zabjek.

The extension of Northpointe Development’s accepted offer is in place until the end of April.