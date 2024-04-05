Robots allowing healthcare workers to spend more time with patients

NEENAH (NBC 26) — ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah has introduced two robots named Moxi to help healthcare workers have more time with patients.



"Moxi" assists ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah healthcare workers in completing tasks

The two robots have allowed healthcare workers to spend more time with patients.

Moxi allows healthcare workers to do more of what they do best: healthcare.

Created by Diligent Robotics in Austin, TX, Moxi can pick up medicine, deliver lab samples, and travel around the facility. Plus, because of specialized A.I., Moxi learns from team members and adapts to specific environments as they go.

Grace Gonzalez, ThedaCare South Region Vice President of Nursing, highlighted Moxi's importance.

“When we have her here, our teams don’t have to run and get medications or go to the lab because Moxi can do it for us.”

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah says they only have two Moxis right now. But, they are monitoring their process and will consider getting more in the future.