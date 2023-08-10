Preview of new Neenah High School ahead of grand opening Sunday

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Since a referendum passed in April 2020, the City of Neenah has been hard at work building a new Neenah High School.

NBC 26 previewed the new stadium that came of these renovations, and we showed you updates as construction was underway.

Sneak peak at new Neenah Rocket Stadium

Now, days ahead of the grand opening, we got a look inside the school.

“I think that's the biggest thing people are gonna notice right away technology is state of the art,” said Jim Strick. He is the Director of Communications for Neenah Joint School District.

“The intent was to try to build it with 20, 30, 40, 50 years in mind, and we did the best we could of thinking of the future and trying to make sure that students in the class of 2040 have the same experiences as the class of 2024,” Strick said.

“This is a pretty modern design, I think, where I don't think a lot of schools up until recently are putting in things like this,” he added.

You can watch the video in the player above for a chance to peek at the new features ahead of the grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the competition gym at 3 p.m. and will be followed by self-guided tours of the building.

You can RSVP to the event at this Facebook link.