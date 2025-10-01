NEENAH (NBC 26) — Owain Elliott, a senior running back for the Neenah Rockets, is pursuing a new goal this football season after making his mark as a Special Olympics athlete in multiple sports.

Elliott, who has competed in Special Olympics basketball, bowling, softball and other sports, joined the varsity football team for his first season and has one specific goal in mind.

Neenah senior with special needs earns spot on varsity football team

First year brings new challenges and excitement

For Elliott, making the varsity team represents the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

"This is my first year playing varsity football," Elliott said. "I've been really excited to play varsity football this year."

When asked if this had always been his goal, Elliott confirmed his enthusiasm.

"Yes sir. I've been really excited to play varsity football this year," he said.

Coach impressed by dedication and work ethic

Head Coach Steve Jung said Elliott stood out from other special needs students who had shown interest in joining the team in the past.

"We've had a few kids that were in Owain's situation before that were interested, but it fell through," Jung said.

Elliott's persistence and commitment made the difference.

"He came the first week, the second week, and then we were really impressed. He's a really hard working kid," Jung said.

Elliott's dedication shows in his practice habits, always arriving to practice before anyone else. Elliott credits his worth ethic to his drive to succeed.

"It just comes from my strength. I just don't want to give up. I want to work hard. I want to work hard so that I can make a good teammate," Elliott said.

Teammates embrace Elliott as one of their own

Senior outside linebacker Troy Kahler praised Elliott's abilities and impact on the team.

"I mean, for one? He's super strong, he's super quick. He knows what he's doing out there," Kahler said.

Kahler also emphasized how Elliott's presence energizes the entire team.

"It brings energy to the whole team. Everyone—EVERYONE loves seeing him," Kahler said.

The team has rallied around Elliott, helping him improve while embracing him as a full member of the squad.

One more goal

Despite his success in making the team and earning his teammates' respect, Elliott says has one more objective for the season:

"Score a touchdown."

Coach Jung is working to make that dream a reality, already trying to get Elliott into games. According to Jung, it's not a matter of if Elliott will score his first touchdown, but when.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.