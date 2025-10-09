Neenah residents shape city's first-ever three-year strategic plan

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The City of Neenah is gathering input from residents, business owners and community leaders to help create its first-ever three-year strategic plan, marking a new approach to municipal planning for the community.

The city is partnering with Wisconsin-based Innovative Public Advisors to develop the comprehensive roadmap, using leftover ARPA funds from 2021 to finance the community-driven process.

Community voices drive planning process

Jess Wildes, a partner with Innovative Public Advisors, emphasized the community-centered approach to the planning effort.

"So they brought us in to really garner as many community voices and perspectives as possible. They want this to be community-led," Wildes said.

Mayor Jane Lang said the city began the process earlier this year, acknowledging that Neenah had not previously taken such a deliberate approach to strategic planning.

When asked why the city hadn't developed a strategic plan before, Lang reflected on past practices.

"I'm not certain. I think we hadn't necessarily been approaching it in as much of a deliberate...manner," Lang said.

Public input sessions gather resident feedback

Wildes and partner Jay Shambeau led public input sessions alongside an online community survey that closed Oct. 8. Tuesday's two open-house style meetings at the Neenah Police Department Training Center allowed residents to speak directly with city leaders.

Scott Becher, a Neenah resident, praised the inclusive approach to planning.

"I think any kind of market research you do is important. Anytime you open it up and let the people attend is a good idea for the city," Becher said.

Survey reveals community priorities

Survey results show residents' priorities include economic development, housing options, transportation, natural resources and financial sustainability, according to the city.

The strategic plan outlines six proposed goals ranging from active and engaged communities to clean and safe neighborhoods.

Plan heads to adoption

The strategic plan will be presented to the Neenah City Council for adoption on Nov. 5, marking the completion of the city's first comprehensive strategic planning process.

The community-driven approach represents a new chapter in municipal planning for Neenah, with resident input forming the foundation of the city's three-year roadmap.

