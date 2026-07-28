NEENAH (NBC 26) — On the east side of Neenah near Riverside Park downed trees, debris and power lines were scattered all around the area.

Local resident Janette Strasburger who lives near the park invited me onto her property to show the damage first hand. And she say you could hear the sounds of the damage happening from inside the house when the storm was coming through.

"We could hear cracking and popping," Strasburger said. "And then there were whitecaps on the water. It covered our little peninsula with water. But we couldn't see a tornado though."

Strasburger says that some nearby neighbors have it worse than others.

But overall everyone was pitching in where they could.

"We were all checking on each other to make sure that everybody was okay after the storm," Strasburger said. " So far nobody was hurt luckily that I have heard of."

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Neenah neighbors come together as they clean up in the aftermath of a devastating storm

Meanwhile just down the street at Riverside Park Chad Meyer was nearly in tears as he slowly walked through the center of the park with his daughter and took in all the damage for the first time since the storm.

"You know it's just sad," Meyer said. "Growing up at this park ever since I was a kid. My daughter Ava, and just bringing the kids here."

Meyer says while the damage is saddening it's heartwarming to see people doing what they do best, and that's help.

"Driving around and seeing everyone lend a hand," Meyer said. "It's a tight knit community, so Neenah will pull together. But its still sad to see all the devastation."

While neighbors some say they anticipate the cleanup is going to take some time most were just glad they are safe and able to help others around them.