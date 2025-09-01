Neenah, Menasha celebrate Labor Day with parade honoring community workers

NEENAH (NBC 26) — For the twin cities of Neenah and Menasha, Labor Day is more than just a holiday — it's a celebration of the hard workers who mean so much to their community.

The annual Neenah-Menasha Labor Day Parade brought families and businesses together along the downtown route, creating connections between community members and local establishments.

Kimberly Van Sistine, owner of Urban Market Neenah downtown, appreciates the holiday's focus on rest and recognition.

"I love that it's time for everybody to just take that time off from working so hard," Van Sistine said.

Her business sits right along the parade route, providing a perfect opportunity for community outreach.

"It's really a great opportunity that people walk on by and they say, 'What's Urban Market Neenah?' And we love to do this business as a reach out to the community," Van Sistine said.

The parade creates meaningful moments for families like Peter and River Fetters, who attend annually to connect with their community and create memories.

"I love to see all of the school bands. And the brigade. As a former brigade member, it's really cool to see that. And anything that's school-related. Really enjoy it because he's coming back through after a few years break between him and his older siblings," Peter Fetters said.

For young River Fetters, the parade offers simpler pleasures — the chance to collect candy from parade participants.

When asked about his candy preferences, River's response was enthusiastic: "Get whatever I want!"

"Everybody comes by and says hello, and we just love it. We just love seeing the families. All the kids and everybody just having a great time downtown," Van Sistine said.

The celebration continues beyond the parade with a party at the local Neenah Labor Temple for the rest of the day, ensuring the festivities extend well past the parade's conclusion.

