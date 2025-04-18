Neenah man told to leave U.S. despite being a born and raised citizen

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A Neenah man was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security last week, asking that he leave the country or else they would remove him.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with A.I. assistance in formatting for the web)

Tom Frantz says he honestly thought it was spam when he first got the email last Friday, but he decided to look into it "just in case."

It was only after seeing online that others had mistakenly received the same email that he took action.

In the email, the DHS stated they, “exercised its discretion to terminate [Frantz’s] parole.”

Frantz says he's spent the last seven days working with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and the Department of Homeland Security, making sure they know he’s here legally.

“I mean, you routinely hear about people being deported in the news now,” Frantz said. “If by chance this was a mistake that compounded, and there were people knocking at the door saying ‘you haven’t left the country. You were supposed to leave the country at least seven days ago.’”

Frantz says the Department of Homeland Security has continued to apologize for their mistake—and he’s glad he took action before it was too late. But he still fears he could be deported, so he's routinely following up with all agencies involved.