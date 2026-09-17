Neenah ends Flock camera contract

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah has ended its use of Flock cameras after the Common Council approved a recommendation from Police Chief Aaron Olson to terminate the contract Wednesday night.

Mayor Brian Borchardt said the decision came after weeks of conversations over privacy concerns and data misuse.

Borchardt said the city will not consider a replacement yet, adding that Neenah is waiting for state lawmakers to clarify the legal framework for surveillance technology.

Neenah joins several other cities and counties in Northeast Wisconsin that have canceled their Flock contracts, most recently Menasha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.