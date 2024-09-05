Neenah convenience store alcohol sale ban repealed after four decades

NEENAH (NBC 26) — An alcohol ban that had been in place for more than 40 years in Neenah has been repealed.



Neenah's Common Council voted 7-2 to repeal a ban on the sale of alcohol in convenience stores.

The ban had been in place for more than 40 years and had been challenged multiple times before.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Convenience stores in Neenah are now allowed to sell alcohol.

Lee Hillstrom, a council member from the 3rd Aldermanic District, said he voted against the resolution, which passed Wednesday. Hillstrom argued this will hurt small businesses in the long run.

"This is the fourth time it's come up since I've been on the council. You know, it's the small convenience store owners who used to be in favor of it to compete, but now they're realizing they aren't gaining much by doing it," he explained.

The new law allows the sale of malt beverages, such as beer, at convenience stores.

A BP manager, Cheryl, said she hopes business picks up now.

"We've had a lot of customers coming in looking for beer sales. But since we couldn't sell beer, they often wouldn't get anything and leave," she shared.

Longtime community member Scott Becher said he believes the change was long overdue.

"My parents have lived here since 1966," Becher said. "They want to see a vibrant community. They are in their 80s."

He said he also sees this as a boost to the local economy.

"I think this is a great opportunity to come to Neenah and invest in Neenah," Becher said. "I say if you're a business, come to Neenah and invest in Neenah."

According to the Neenah City Ordinance, the repeal is effective immediately.