NEENAH (NBC 26) — For more than a decade, a simple invitation has greeted people looking for a place to spend Thanksgiving in Neenah: Come on in.

On Thursday, volunteers at Peace Lutheran Church continued a 13-year tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who wanted one, whether they could not afford a holiday dinner, were unable to cook or simply did not have somewhere else to go.

The meal included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce and other Thanksgiving staples. Organizer Rob Ertl said the group expected to serve at least 150 people, with nearly a dozen volunteers helping prepare and serve the food.

But for Ertl, the tradition is about more than the meal.

“It’s more about the fellowship than the food itself,” Ertl said. “I love hearing their stories, and maybe sharing a few of mine.”

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Neenah church serves free Thanksgiving meals, continuing 13-year tradition

The Thanksgiving gathering began in 2013 as a way for Ertl and his family to honor his mother after she died.

“She loved cooking and she loved family,” Ertl said.

Now, Ertl’s own family helps carry on that tradition. His wife and son were among those serving meals Thursday, while Ertl spent much of Thanksgiving week preparing the food. He said the cooking started Monday, with four turkeys prepared each day.

“All I did was cook the meal all week,” Ertl joked.

Other volunteers also gave up part of their holiday to help.

“It’s heartwarming, and there’s people who need it,” volunteer Kristin Belongia said.

Belongia said she decided to spend several hours of her Thanksgiving at the church serving meals to people in the community.

For Ertl, that sense of community is what has kept the tradition going for 13 Thanksgivings. On a holiday often centered around gathering with family, the meal gives people in Neenah another place to gather, share a Thanksgiving dinner and spend time with their neighbors.