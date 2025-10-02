NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Neenah Common Council unanimously approved ThedaCare's proposal to build 56 townhomes on Doty Island to provide housing for doctors in training.

Neenah approves ThedaCare's 56-townhome project for physician residency on Doty Island

The project will transform the former Roosevelt Elementary School site, located across from ThedaCare's Neenah hospital, into residential housing through a two-phase construction plan.

"It's a really great opportunity for Neenah, and we're glad it's moving ahead," Neenah Mayor Jane Lang said.

Construction will proceed in two phases, with 28 townhomes built at a time. The first 28 units are scheduled to open next summer, coinciding with the start of ThedaCare's physician residency program in July 2026.

"We weren't sure what would happen there, but now we've got a great future to look forward to," Lang said.

Local resident David Bayer, whose grandmother has lived across from the site for 65 years, expressed enthusiasm for the development.

"I think it's exciting," Bayer said. "Now it's really quiet, so having more residents bringing life back to the island would be great."

Bayer noted that the island previously had significant activity during his childhood years.

Phase two construction, covering the remaining 28 homes, is planned to begin in fall 2026. City leaders hope the project will revitalize Doty Island and encourage the medical residents to establish permanent roots in the community.

"They find they become a part of the community, so we're really hoping those doctors in training will stick around in Neenah and make Neenah their home," Lang said.

ThedaCare plans to begin phase one construction this month.