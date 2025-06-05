Neenah approves outdoor drinking zone in downtown area despite pushback

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The city of Neenah has approved a resolution to create an outdoor drinking zone in its downtown area, despite some opposition from residents and council members.

The designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) will allow people to carry and consume alcoholic beverages outside within specific boundaries.

The Neenah Common Council voted 6-3 Wednesday night to approve the resolution after extensive discussion about the plan's details, including operating hours and enforcement measures.

"If you have a beverage or two, does not make you an evil person, does not make you an alcoholic," said Mark A. Ellis, Alderman District 1 representative.

The approved zone encompasses Main Street, Wisconsin Avenue, Commercial Street and Alta Alley. Residents will be permitted to drink alcoholic beverages outdoors in this area from noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Not all council members supported the measure. Flo Bruno from Alderman District 1 expressed concerns about liability issues.

"What if something happens? I do not want to be responsible for that," Bruno said.

Cari Lendrum, also representing Alderman District 1, attempted to amend the resolution to limit the hours.

"My amended motion would be, if that the DORA, would be starting at 4 o'clock summer hours only," Lendrum said.

The amendment failed to pass, and the original resolution was approved as presented.

Public reaction was mixed during the meeting. One resident, who identified as a recovering alcoholic, worried about how the new zone would affect their ability to enjoy downtown.

"I'm a recovering alcoholic and when I first heard the news about the DORA, knowing that's one more thing that is going to prevent me from enjoying my downtown," the resident said.

Others saw benefits to the extended hours, particularly for those attending community events.

"My husband is going to grab a yummy brew from Lion's Tale. I am likely, if we are leaving Farmer's Market, not going to get the man back outside at 4 or 5 PM," another resident said.

Ellis wasn't surprised by the outcome, noting the proposal had gone through proper channels before the vote.

"It has gone through all the right channels. It's gone to the committees, it's gone to the police department. The request, beautifully, came from Future Neenah, by request of the merchants," Ellis said.

The resolution is now in effect. You can find more information on the DORA here.