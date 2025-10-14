Neenah animal clinic launches free pet pantry to help struggling families

NEENAH (NBC 26) — American Animal Hospital of Neenah has launched a free, anonymous pet pantry to help families who struggle to afford supplies for their animals, saying the program is already making a difference in the community.

The clinic's co-owner Dhanukshi Jayawickreme said the initiative, called Meadow's Little Kitchen, was created to ensure pet owners always have access to food and other animal necessities when they can't afford them otherwise.

Rising costs prompt need for assistance

Jayawickreme and her husband, Dr. Kenneth Bero III, noticed some of their clients were having financial issues.

"People were struggling. My husband, especially, started noticing that people were declining routine care and we kind of put two and two together like 'Well, if they are declining care, there is likely going to be a need to feed pets as well,'" Jayawickreme said.

The clinic cited significant cost increases affecting pet owners, with pet food prices in Wisconsin rising nearly 45% since 2020 and veterinary care costs increasing about 35% to 40% nationally over the last five years.

Anonymous access removes barriers

Practice Manager Julia Bloch said the pantry was designed to eliminate obstacles for families in need.

"We saw the need for a pet food pantry," Bloch said.

The program, launched in March, collects food, leashes and other essential pet supplies that families can access without questions or explanations.

"They can just pick it up when they're in need. They don't need to have the hassle or have to answer questions of why they need this. As long as just to help them out and get them through the tough times," Bloch said.

Personal connection drives mission

Jayawickreme explained the meaningful name behind the pantry.

"So Meadow is the name of our puppy. She's 5 years old now. Out of all of the three dogs we had she's had the roughest life. They couldn't catch her for three weeks so if there's a dog that knows hunger? It's Meadow," Jayawickreme said.

The clinic owner emphasized the importance of pets in people's lives.

"We all know the importance of feeding your children. Pets are like children to some people," Jayawickreme said.

The clinic said they are most in need of dry food, regardless of brand, to keep the pantry stocked for families who need assistance.

You can donate in person or by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.