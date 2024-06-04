Local high schooler qualifies for U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Drew Gaerthofner is officially on the Road to Paris.

The Neenah High School junior will compete in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis after achieving a qualifying time last weekend, according to a release from the Neenah school district.

Gaerthofner swam 1:02.14 in the 100-meter breaststroke at an invitational at UW-Madison on Saturday — five hundredths of a second below the Trials qualifying standard.

NBC 26 spoke with Gaerthofner in March about his pursuit of the Trials, after narrowly missing a qualifying mark last summer.

He will compete among the top swimmers in the country on the opening day of the Olympic Trials — Saturday, June 15 — at Lucas Oil Stadium. His event is set to begin at 10 a.m. Central Time and will be televised on Peacock.

This is the first time the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials have been held in a football stadium. The full meet takes place June 15-23, and will be televised on NBC 26 and Peacock.

The top three finishers in each event will compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris, which begin July 26 and will also air on NBC 26,

Gaerthofner will be a senior at Neenah next fall and has verbally committed to swim collegiately at UW-Madison, as we've previously reported.

He placed third at the WIAA state championships in the 100-yard breaststroke in February with a time of 55.78 seconds.