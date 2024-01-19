'It's very humbling', ThedaCare 'remaking history' with hospital's new look

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah hosts an open house for the public to view the new spaces as part of the "Inspired Past, Healthier Future" modernization project.



President of Froedtert ThedaCare Health, Dr. Imran Andrabi, explains the impact and new features of the renovation.



2024 marks 115 years of ThedaCare. Dr. Andrabi told me new programming is already in place to train the next generation of the medical industry.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

$100 million later, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah welcomed the public to check it's new space Thursday evening.

"We stand on the shoulders of people that have done great things for us and have done great things for this community," President of Froedtert ThedaCare Health, Dr. Imran Andrabi, said. "Now we get to remake history and be able to provide the services that we can potentially provide for the next 25, 40, 50 years," Dr. Andrabi said.

This year marks 115 years of ThedaCare. The first hospital opened in 1909 and featured 20 beds, one operating room, one emergency room, and one delivery room.

Renovation features include doubling the emergency department space, creating an additional helipad for the ThedaCare air medical program, a women's center, new robotic surgical equipment, a dining area, and more.

There's also a look toward the next generation entering the medical industry.

"We are going to be starting a residency teaching program here at Neenah as well," Dr. Andrabi said. "That's something, once we do it, gives life to the community for a long time to come and becomes a pipeline for physicians for our communities at large."

Dr. Andrabi said although there's a new look the mission of staying in the community and serving the community remains the same.