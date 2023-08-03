Investigators say man died after 'critical incident' at Mobil gas station in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A man involved in a "critical incident" at a Mobil gas station on South Commercial Street in Neenah has died, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it has taken the lead on the "critical incident" investigation because so many local agencies were involved and an outside and transparent investigation was vital.

The sheriff's office said that at approximately 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit tried to take a 37-year-old man into custody at the Mobil gas station because of multiple warrants for his arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary investigation suggests the man displayed a weapon and then officers shot him.

The sheriff's office said medical aid was rendered and the man was taken to Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah where he died from his injuries.

It also said no officers were injured during the incident.

The Winnebago Area MEG is comprised of agencies within Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.

This investigation is ongoing but the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.

Original reporting

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Neenah Police said that South Commercial Street would be closed from from Orange Street to Winneconne Avenue because of a "critical incident."

The police said the closure would be lengthy while they conducted their investigation, but they said no threats remain to the public.

The street will stay closed while officers investigate. Police said they would update the public when the roadway reopens.

Renee Schroeder lives across the street from the gas station. She said she saw the incident as it unfolded.

"I heard sirens. I seen a guy pull up in a car. Then all of a sudden I seen an unmarked car come up. He pulled something out of the back of his trunk," Schroeder said. She thought it looked like a gun.

"Next thing you know, there were shots fired. Another truck came up. All the cops came. They pull a guy out. They take the guy off in a stretcher... and that was it," Schroeder said.

"I heard like squealing, like car squealing," Schroeder said. "I mean, it was that quick. All I heard was two cars come in after the guy was already in the gas station. Next thing you know, he gets out within seconds."

This is a developing new story. NBC 26 will update you as we know more.