Human remains identified, found in Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing

Human remains that were discovered in a marshy location of Little Lake Butte des Mort in Fox Crossing on April 27 were identified through DNA analysis as Ju Lee, 37, from Neenah, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff Department.

Lee was reported as a missing person by Neenah Police on April 7, 2022. According to their report, Lee was last seen in Neenah on Sherry Street on the evening of February 4, 2022.

Lee was approximately 5'1" and 120 lbs. There was no clothing description given for him when he was reported missing. You can see the missing person post from the police here.

On April 28, the Winnebago County Sheriff Department announced that recovered remains from Lake Butte des Morts could not be identified through normal methods, and they would work with the Winnebago County Medical Examiner's Office and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh to utilize DNA, forensic and biological testing.

According to Winnebago County sheriffs, Lee's family was tentatively notified in April, but his identity was not confirmed to the public until Friday morning.

Winnebago County Sheriffs' investigation into the cause or manner of Lee's death is still active.

The Neenah Police Department's missing person case investigation for Lee is now closed.