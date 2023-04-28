Human remains found in marshy area of Little Lake Butte des Morts

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — Human remains were found in a marshy area of Little Lake Butte Des Morts Thursday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office responded to the area around 9:20 p.m. to the report that human remains were discovered.

A death investigation is ongoing, and identification of the remains has not been confirmed at this time, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

An NBC 26 crew at the scene Friday morning spoke to area residents, who said they had observed a heavy police presence around 10:30 p.m. Thursday but didn't know why.

This is a developing story, NBC 26 will provide updates as information becomes available.

