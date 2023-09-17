Fox Cities Marathon weekend ends in record-breaking fashion

Runner Cory Asimus' unofficial marathon time set a new world record for running a marathon while wearing a 100 lb. backpack



This year is the marathon's 32nd year. The three-day event featured more than 3,250 participants



Among the many people who crossed the finish line Sunday at the Fox Cities Marathon, runner Corey Asimus was not only looking to finish, but secure a world record with a purpose.

"I wanted to run to try to raise awareness, raise money for veterans exposed to burn pits and stuff like that with pre-cancerous screening kits. Nothing is really impossible if you set your mind to it, you can do it," Asimus said.

He carried 100 pounds on his back through the entire 26.2-mile marathon.

The previous record time for carrying such a backpack was five hours and three minutes. Corey's unofficial time hit four hours and 53 minutes.

This year marks the marathon's 32nd year which saw more than 3,250 runners across the three days of activities.

There were runners coming from more than 27 states. Ten marathon participants have run in every Fox Cities Marathon since 1991.

Asimus said that one of the more memorable moments was seeing people he doesn't even know cheer him on as he crossed the finish line.