Fire breaks out at Neenah Foundry plant

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office confirms to NBC 26 that crews are battling a fire that broke out this evening at Neenah Foundry, plant two.

That's on the 2100 block of Brooks Avenue.

Video sent to us by a viewer, that she took around 8:30 p.m., shows the heavy black smoke and flames pouring out of the building earlier this evening.

We'll bring you more information on the fire, as it becomes available.