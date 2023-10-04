'Coolest thing made in Wisconsin' contender quenches thirst for innovation

"Bevi" is a bottle-less water dispenser that has made it to the top 8 finalists list for the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.

The contest is a bracket-style tournament called "Manufacturing Madness" held by Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce, and the winner will be announced on October 19.

Watch to see how Bevi works, and some of the ways it helps save a significant amount of plastic waste.

Plexus shared this statement:

"The Bevi Bottleless Water Dispenser, manufactured at our Plexus Appleton manufacturing facility, represents the powerful collective impact made possible through partnering to bring a sustainable product to life and embodies the Plexus vision of helping create products that build a better world."



This "cool" new machine manufactured by Neenah-based Plexus is quenching the thirst for more than just innovation.

Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce have narrowed down a list of the "Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" from a pool of about 125 entries in a bracket-style tournament called "Manufacturing Madness."

Currently in contention for the big win is a machine called "Bevi" that is manufactured by Plexus.

Bevi is a bottle-less water dispensing machine that can give you lots of options, from sparkling water to a caffeine boost — and many flavors of your choice.

According to Plexus, there are more than 40,000 possible water combinations you can make without wasting a single bottle or can.

The contest winner will be announced on October 19 at Business Day in Madison.

Since installing these Bevis, Plexus has reported saving nearly 120,000 bottles' worth of plastic waste and counting... and what could be cooler than that?