Community ceremony honors Gold Star Mothers and Family Day

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A special remembrance ceremony at Shattuck Park in Neenah honored military families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice, bringing together the community to recognize Gold Star families and Blue Star mothers.

The event, held on the last Sunday of September, coincided with Gold Star Mothers and Families Day, a national observance established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936 as Gold Star Mothers' Day and expanded by President Barack Obama in 2011 to include all Gold Star families.

Community comes together for remembrance

Neenah American Legion Post 33 hosted the ceremony, inviting the community, the local Menasha VFW, and the Wisconsin Blue Star Mothers organization to participate in the tribute.

Sue Otto, Joby Sewall, and Debby Burich from Wisconsin Blue Star Mothers explained the significance of bringing the observance to the local community.

"Even in Washington D.C. today, they are holding a Gold Star event for all of the Gold Star Moms, and we decided to bring it to our community," they said.

Understanding Blue Star and Gold Star families

Blue Star mothers represent families with active service members, while Gold Star families are those who have lost a loved one while serving in active duty. The transition from blue to gold star signifies the ultimate sacrifice.

Vicki Hanson from Wisconsin Blue Star Mothers, accompanied by Kaylee and Luna, emphasized the profound impact on families.

"The moms that are a part of this, they truly were blindsided by the fact that their son or daughter has been killed in war. And there is nothing worse," Hanson said.

Preserving memories for future generations

Organizers stressed the importance of continuing these remembrance ceremonies to preserve the memories of fallen service members for future generations.

Hanson highlighted the educational aspect of the organization's mission.

"If we don't teach our junior members, our children, the respect of the flag and what our organization means," she said, emphasizing the need to pass down these values.

The ceremony featured traditional military honors, including a rifle salute and the playing of taps, providing a solemn tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Organizers hope to make this remembrance ceremony an annual tradition in Neenah, ensuring the community continues to honor Gold Star families and Blue Star mothers each year.

