Arrowhead Park poised for transformation, but there's still work ahead

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Arrowhead Park has been a fixture along Neenah’s waterfront for decades, evolving from an industrial site into a growing public destination.

Tonight on NBC 26 at 6, Fox Cities Reporter Kyle Langellier looks at what progress the city has made on its master plan to reinvent the property.

Kyle talks to city officials and community members to get their take on the park and where it's headed.

In 2024, Neenah approved the Arrowhead Park master plan: a framework aimed at creating "a renowned waterfront destination where people gather to celebrate, play, learn and explore."

Kelly Nieforth, Neenah's community development director, says 2026 will focus on working closely with WDNR to secure necessary approvals, setting the stage for construction readiness.

She says the goal is to be 'shovel-ready' by late 2026 or early 2027.