Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old man from rural Beaver Dam was flown to Aurora Summit Hospital with life-threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on County Highway A in Dodge County on Saturday afternoon.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:04 p.m. on County Highway A south of County Highway S in the town of Oak Grove.

High-speed crash leads to ejection

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was riding on a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle while wearing a helmet and traveling northbound on County Highway A at high speed when he lost control after passing multiple vehicles.

The motorcycle veered off road and traveled through a ditch, where he struck a culvert and went airborne, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was then ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree, while the motorcycle came to rest against a nearby residence.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The motorcyclist was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital and was arrested for suspicion of impairment, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple emergency response agencies assisted at the scene, including Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam EMS and Flight for Life.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team.