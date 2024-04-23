UWGB hires former Phoenix star Kayla Karius as new women's basketball coach

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UW-Green Bay didn't have to look far to find its new women's basketball coach.

Kayla Karius has been named the fourth head coach in the program's history; she replaces Kevin Borseth, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Karius, whose maiden name is Tetschlag, played at Green Bay from 2007-2011. She helped lead the Phoenix to three NCAA Tournament berths including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2011.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to my alma mater and honored to be only the fourth head coach of Green Bay women's basketball," Karius said in a news release. "This is the premier women's basketball program in our state and is located in one of the most innovative and booming communities."

"I look forward to carrying on a strong tradition of championships on the court and excellence in the classroom," she added.

The Sheboygan native comes to Green Bay after spending two seasons as the head coach at the University of South Dakota. Last season, she led the Coyotes to a 23-13 record, including two wins in the WNIT.

Karius also worked as an assistant at Wisconsin from 2018-21. Her coaching resume includes other stops at Drake and Sioux Falls.

Karius is already a member of the Green Bay Athletics Hall of Fame; she was inducted in 2023 for her work as a player. Her resume includes a 2011 Horizon League Player of the Year honor.

After her college career, she played overseas in Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.