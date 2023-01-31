UWGB back on top of Horizon League after convincing home win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The UW-Green Bay women's basketball team is back on top of the Horizon League with six games remaining after a convincing win over rival IUPUI Monday night at the Kress Events Center.

Green Bay exploded out to a 31-10 lead and never looked back, cruising to a 76-54 victory and a regular season sweep of the defending league champion Jaguars.

Freshman forward Jenna Guyer paced the Phoenix with a career-high 16 points, 10 better than her season average. Senior guard Sydney Levy added 14.

UWGB is now 10-2 in Horizon League play, tied for first place with Youngstown State and Cleveland State.

The Phoenix have one game remaining against each of those teams: February 19 at Youngstown State and February 23 at home against Cleveland State.

Green Bay is in search of its first regular season conference championship since the 2017-18 season.