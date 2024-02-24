UW-Stout upsets UW-Oshkosh in WIAC Championship, securing automatic NCAA bid

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team will now need an at-large bid to make the NCAA Division III Tournament.
UW-Stout upset the top-seeded Titans 77-65 in the WIAC Championship Friday night to win the conference tournament and secure and automatic bid to the tournament.
- Oshkosh trailed by as many as 19 in the first half; the Titans cut the deficit to four in the third quarter, but never led in the game.
- Stout shot 9-18 from three and 18-22 from the free throw line.
- After back-to-back upsets over No. 2 seed Whitewater and No. 1 seed Oshkosh, the Blue Devils now secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
- Oshkosh, won the WIAC regular season championship and is ranked No. 14 in the country, will now need an at-large bid to make the tournament.
- The Titans have made eight of the last nine tournaments, including a run to the Elite 8 in 2022.