Watch Now
MarketplaceContestsCollege Hoops

Actions

UW-Stout upsets UW-Oshkosh in WIAC Championship, securing automatic NCAA bid

The Titans, who won the WIAC regular season title, will now need an at-large bid to make the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Posted at 11:23 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 00:23:22-05

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team will now need an at-large bid to make the NCAA Division III Tournament.

UW-Stout upset the top-seeded Titans 77-65 in the WIAC Championship Friday night to win the conference tournament and secure and automatic bid to the tournament.

  • Oshkosh trailed by as many as 19 in the first half; the Titans cut the deficit to four in the third quarter, but never led in the game.
  • Stout shot 9-18 from three and 18-22 from the free throw line.
  • After back-to-back upsets over No. 2 seed Whitewater and No. 1 seed Oshkosh, the Blue Devils now secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
  • Oshkosh, won the WIAC regular season championship and is ranked No. 14 in the country, will now need an at-large bid to make the tournament.
  • The Titans have made eight of the last nine tournaments, including a run to the Elite 8 in 2022.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!