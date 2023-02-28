Watch Now
St. Norbert men's and women's teams gear up for NCAA Tournament

Both Green Knights basketball teams qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament, doing so in the same season for the first time since 2016.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Feb 27, 2023
DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the first time since 2016, the St. Norbert men's and women's basketball teams both qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Green Knights each received automatic bids to the tournament after winning their conference tournaments last weekend.

The SNC men travel to Wheaton, Ill. to take on Carleton (Minnesota) in the first round on Friday. Tip time is set for 4:15 p.m.

The Green Knights women head to Holland, Mich. to battle defending national champion Hope College (Michigan) Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Both UW-Oshkosh teams are also heading to the national tournament after receiving at-large bids on Monday. The Titans men will host their four-team pod at the Kolf Sports Center this weekend.

