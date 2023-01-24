Watch Now
Report: UWGB parting ways with men's basketball coach Will Ryan

Ryan, the son of legendary Badgers coach Bo Ryan, went just 29-74 in two-plus seasons with the Phoenix.
Nick Krug/AP
Green Bay head coach Will Ryan looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jan 24, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — UW-Green Bay is parting ways with head men's basketball coach Will Ryan, according to a national report.

Ryan, the son of legendary Badgers coach Bo Ryan, went just 29-74 in two-plus seasons with the Phoenix. He was hired in June of 2020 after the Phoenix fired longtime coach Linc Darner, who took the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

