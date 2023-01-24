Report: UWGB parting ways with men's basketball coach Will Ryan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — UW-Green Bay is parting ways with head men's basketball coach Will Ryan, according to a national report.

Green Bay has parted ways with head coach Will Ryan, source told @Stadium. Ryan is former Wisconsin coach’s Bo Ryan’s son.



Green Bay is 2-19 this season and 1-9 in Horizon league play. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 24, 2023

Ryan, the son of legendary Badgers coach Bo Ryan, went just 29-74 in two-plus seasons with the Phoenix. He was hired in June of 2020 after the Phoenix fired longtime coach Linc Darner, who took the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

NBC 26 will update this article as more information becomes available.