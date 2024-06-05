Report: UW-Green Bay to open season at Gottlieb's alma mater

UW-Green Bay will begin the Doug Gottlieb era on the road at the new coach's alma mater.

The Phoenix are set to open the 2024-25 season at Oklahoma State, according to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

New Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb will begin his college coaching career by playing his alma mater, Oklahoma State, in Stillwater on Nov. 4, source told @thefieldof68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 5, 2024

Gottlieb played at Oklahoma State in the late 1990s and is the program's all-time leader in assists.

The longtime college basketball analyst and sports talk radio host was introduced as Green Bay's new head coach last month.

A tip-off time and the television network for the season-opener in Stillwater have yet to be announced.