Report: UW-Green Bay to open season at Gottlieb's alma mater

The Phoenix are set to begin the Doug Gottlieb era on the road at Oklahoma State on November 4, according to a report from Field of 68.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jun 04, 2024

UW-Green Bay will begin the Doug Gottlieb era on the road at the new coach's alma mater.

The Phoenix are set to open the 2024-25 season at Oklahoma State, according to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

Gottlieb played at Oklahoma State in the late 1990s and is the program's all-time leader in assists.

The longtime college basketball analyst and sports talk radio host was introduced as Green Bay's new head coach last month.

A tip-off time and the television network for the season-opener in Stillwater have yet to be announced.

