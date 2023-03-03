Phoenix cruise to Horizon League semifinals with 85-57 win over Wright State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Indianapolis, here they come.

The UW-Green Bay basketball team took the next step toward an NCAA Tournament berth Thursday, beating Wright State 85-57 in a Horizon League quarterfinal game.

The Phoenix left little doubt, storming out to a 30-9 lead after the first quarter while shooting 5-9 (55%) from three-point range.

Sophomore forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz led the way with 18 points. Cassie Schiltz, a Luxemburg native, chipped in 14 points.

"It's definitely a dream come true," Schiltz said. "I grew up in the stands (at the Kress Center) looking up to all the girls on the court. To be able to have my family and my friends (watching) and do the things that we're doing here with this team is just really special."

Green Bay has now won 12 games in a row and 24 of its last 25. Are the Phoenix peaking at the perfect time?

"I don't know," head coach Kevin Borseth chuckled. "I hope we are. We need to, I can tell you that. This is the time of the year when you've got to play your best.

"I think we trust our preparation," he added. "I think our players work hard all year long and they're working together and smart - for the most part. They'll be challenged. Every game you go out you get a different challenge, but I feel like we're ready for the next test."

Up next the Phoenix travel to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for a semifinal matchup against No. 6 seed Purdue Fort Wayne. Green Bay won both of its games against the Mastodons in the regular season, including a hard-fought 70-64 win at the Kress Center last Saturday.

Monday's semifinal tips off at 11:00 a.m. The winner will advance to the Horizon League Championship on Tuesday.