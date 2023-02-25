Oshkosh, St. Norbert advance to conference tournament championships

UW-Oshkosh is one win away from a seventh consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Titans opened Friday's quarterfinal against Eau Claire on an 18-0 run and never looked back, beating the Blugolds 82-62 to advance to to the WIAC Tournament Championship.

UWO will host UW-Whitewater in the championship Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh. The winner will claim the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

St. Norbert will also be playing for a spot in the Big Dance on Sunday. The Green Knights defeated Marian 76-65 Friday night to advance through the semifinals.

SNC will travel to Wisconsin Lutheran for the NACC Championship on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m.