Big second half run helps UW-Oshkosh advance to Elite 8

ALLIANCE, Ohio (NBC 26) — UW-Oshkosh is one win away from its third Final Four appearance in the last four NCAA Division III Tournaments.

The Titans, who finished as the national runner-up in 2018 and won a national title in 2019, defeated Rowan University 91-72 Friday night to advance to the Elite 8.

Appleton West alum Will Mahoney scored a game-high 22 points for the Titans, who outscored Rowan 52-38 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Oshkosh will play No. 3 ranked Mount Union Saturday at 6:35; the winner will advance to the Elite 8.