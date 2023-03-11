Watch Now
Big second half run helps UW-Oshkosh advance to Elite 8

The Titans his a season-high 16 three-pointers and got 40 points from their bench in the 91-72 win over Rowan.
Posted at 10:58 PM, Mar 10, 2023
ALLIANCE, Ohio (NBC 26) — UW-Oshkosh is one win away from its third Final Four appearance in the last four NCAA Division III Tournaments.

The Titans, who finished as the national runner-up in 2018 and won a national title in 2019, defeated Rowan University 91-72 Friday night to advance to the Elite 8.

Appleton West alum Will Mahoney scored a game-high 22 points for the Titans, who outscored Rowan 52-38 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Oshkosh will play No. 3 ranked Mount Union Saturday at 6:35; the winner will advance to the Elite 8.

