A basketball dad: St. Norbert coach Grzesk and his kids enjoying success on the hardwood

DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) — In 16 seasons at St. Norbert, Gary Grzesk has turned St. Norbert College men's basketball into a Division III mainstay.

During his run, the former UWGB standout player has led the Green Knights to 11 conference titles and eight NCAA Tournaments.

"He's one of the best basketball minds I've ever been around," senior guard Carter Gebler said. "He's just so smart."

This season, they're again on track to make some noise in March. The Green Knights have won eight straight games and are off to a 17-3 start.

But Grzesk's 2024 is about more than just coaching. He's also enjoying his ride as a basketball dad.

When he's not on the bench, you can find Grzesk in the bleachers watching his daughter play at Notre Dame Academy.

Last year, Gracie Grzesk earned All-State honors as she led the Tritons to their third straight WIAA state championship.

"I'm going make time and see all her games if my schedule allows," Grzesk said.

This season, Notre Dame is seeking an unprecedented fourth straight state title.

"Gracie's having a tremendous season," Grzesk said of his daughter. "Their team is having amazing success. We're hoping for a fourth straight state championship for her."

"We're really proud of her," he added. "I don't think she understands how lucky she is to be a part of those teams that have had so much success."

"They've established something great over there," Garrett Grzesk said of his sister's Notre Dame team. "I couldn't be more proud of my sister and her teammates. That's really just a special group for them."

Gary's son Garrett, an NDA alumnus himself, is now in his third season at St. Norbert.

"He didn't have to recruit me very hard," he said of his dad. "It was a pretty easy choice for me."

But playing for his father has been a new experience for both.

"(It was) probably tougher on him than it was for me," Gary said. "Just being coached by your dad."

"The first two years was particularly hard for me because I've never been coached by a parent before," Garrett said. "But I think I've gained more experience within the last two years and it's going a lot better now."

As a junior, Garrett is averaging nine points and four rebounds per game. He's been a key piece as the Green Knights push for another conference title and NCAA Tournament berth.

"Right now we're looking like we're going to achieve those goals," Garrett said. "So just keep going one game at a time."

The Green Knights are a perfect 8-0 in January. They close out the month Wednesday night against Marian University (Fond du Lac). Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center.

