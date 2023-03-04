3 local DIII schools move on to second round of NCAA Tournament

Northeast Wisconsin is well-represented in the NCAA Division III basketball championships.

The UW-Oshkosh men, UW-Oshkosh women and St. Norbert men's teams advanced to the second round of the national tournament with wins Friday night.

The Titans men's team led wire-to-wire in a dominating win over Fontbonne University. Appleton Xavier alumnus Hunter Plamann was one of four players in double figures, leading the way with 13 points.

The Titans will host Hope College in the second round. Tip-off is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UWO women are also marching on after a thrilling win over Washington and Lee University. The Titans saw a 10-point fourth quarter lead disappear, but with less three seconds left, senior guard Jenna Jorgensen hit a three to put Oshkosh up by a point. The Titans got a defensive stop and made two free throws to finish off a 58-55 win.

UWO plays Ohio Northern University in the second round Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Gary Grzesk and the St. Norbert men's team are also on to the round of 32. The Green Knights beat Carleton 81-77 Friday night, despite a 35-point performance from Carleton star Jeremy Beckler. The Green Knights were led by Carter Gebler, who scored 20 points for the third consecutive game.

St. Norbert plays No. 9 ranked Wheaton College in the second round Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The SNC women's team's season is over following an 82-61 loss to defending champion Hope College. The Green Knights finish the season 24-4 overall, with an 18-0 mark in conference play.