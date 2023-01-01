Margaret Cahill joined the NBC 26 News team after reporting for WSYM in Lansing, Michigan. A graduate of Marquette University's Diederich College of Journalism, she is excited about her return to the Dairy State.

In Michigan's capitol, Margaret covered topics ranging from state politics and legislation to scientific discoveries out of Michigan State University. She dug into investigative issues from communities across mid-Michigan and was passionate about bringing undercovered stories to light.

While at Marquette, Margaret studied journalism and political science. She was heavily involved in student media— serving as a reporter and executive producer for the university's television station. Outside the university's newsroom, she interned for the Kiplinger Letter in Washington D.C., the O'Brien Fellowship for Public Service Journalism, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Margaret is a Chicago-area native (but is ready to cheer on the Packers!).

She is excited to continue her journalistic career in Northeast Wisconsin as the only dedicated television journalist in the Fond du Lac community.

In her free time, Margaret is an avid reader, swimmer, and loves being outdoors.

If you have any story ideas, book recommendations, or good hiking trails to check out in Northeast Wisconsin, email her at margaret.cahill@nbc26.com. You can also reach out via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.