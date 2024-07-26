Fond du Lac police increasing presence at hotels during EAA AirVenture week

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The EAA AirVenture brings hundreds of thousands of people to northeast Wisconsin, including to Fond du Lac.

But more people, can potentially bring more crime, said Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

Fond du Lac police decided to not only increase their presence at hotels during AirVenture week, but to publicize their plans.

FDLPD Chief Aaron Goldstein said so far, the police department has not seen crime at the hotels this week.

Video shows details on the plan.

Goldstein said hotels here are always booked during AirVenture week, and the department studied how big events in other areas have affected crime.

"When you have a lot of people get together in a small area, [law enforcement has] seen sex trafficking; they've seen increased drug distribution, thefts," Goldstein said.

Fond du Lac police decided not only to increase their presence around hotels and motels this week, but to publicize their plans.

"Why don't we let them know what we're doing?" Goldstein said.

The police department shared their plans on social media in hopes of deterring crime.

"We're telling them not here, because we're actually going to be in those hotels and motels," Golstein said.

Goldstein says the police department also met with hotel staff to teach them how to look for crime, like sex trafficking.

"They're in the best position to see people coming and going," Goldstein said.

I talked to staff at local hotels who said they're grateful for police help during what a few described as their busiest week of the year.

So far, Goldstein said it's been successful.

"I'm pleased to say at this point, we have not had any instances [of crime at hotels]," Goldstein said.

If this strategy continues to be successful, Goldstein said they might do the same thing for future big events, like the NFL draft.

