While mourning the loss of Jason Neumann, his stepfather remembers his legacy

If you or someone you know is struggling. The crisis lifeline is linked here.



Jason Neumann had been missing for five days when his body was found in Lake Michigan just two miles north of the Village of Cleveland. His SUV - was also previously located in the lake.

"This should be something that is always on our minds and not just for veterans. It's on a rise for the community in general," Todd Brehmer said.

Brehmer is the Veterans Service Officer in Manitowoc County and says that veterans who do not utilize Veteran Affairs services have a higher chance of suicide.

"Research shows that veterans that are not involved in VA at all, whether it's through benefits or it's through healthcare have much higher risks," Brehmer said.

Brehmer says there's often a stigma surrounding suicide awareness, while it is a tough topic, he says it's a subject that needs to be discussed.

"This is a topic that I would like to see as an annual talked about [topic]" Brehmer said.

He says that there are local resources that keep suicide awareness - especially among veterans - at the forefront.

"Crisis intercept mapping workshop that we had last year. Waupaca county has created some coasters [with the crisis hotline number] with the help of their tavern league up there," Brehmer said.

"Our- we our family never thought."

Jason Neumann's stepfather, John Fields, says his stepson lived a joy-filled life.

"It was not typical Jason. He was always helping everybody" Fields said.

Members of Jason's family have called for others, to "check on their loved ones."

John says Jason's death, has left the family reeling.

"Wow, I never expected him to do... do this. I don't know where it came from... he seemed to be all together." Fields said.

Fields says they aren't holding a memorial or celebration of life yet they're waiting for the autopsy.

