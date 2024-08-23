'We were just not moving': Manitowoc Public School Board member reacts to superintendent resignation

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Jim Feil announced his resignation in letters to staff and district families.

Superintendent Jim Feil said the school board approved a separation agreement Thursday.

A letter from Feil to district families did not list a reason for the resignation, but a school board member said Fiel and the board had some disagreements.

Feil said Friday, August 23 will be his last day as superintendent at the Manitowoc Public School District.

He said the school board approved a separation agreement in a meeting Thursday.

The letter to parents and a similar letter to staff did not give a reason for the resignation, but Manitowoc School Board Member Kerry Trask said there were disagreements between the superintendent and the rest of the board.

"We really couldn't agree on how to get, how to move forward," Trask said. "There was a real difference in style and in priorities as well, and we got bogged down on the on the building repair projects that was going to be a huge, huge project over a number of years... and we were just not moving."

In the letters to parents and staff, Feil said, "While it is hard to say goodbye, the district now has the curricula, personnel, resources and experience to enable it to return to the ranks of a high-achieving school district."

Letter sent to Manitowoc School District parents Manitowoc Superintendent Resigns

Trask said the agreement was amicable.

"It went very, very smoothly," Trask said. "No harsh words, no criticism."

Trask said the board is still deciding how to move forward.

"We haven't really talked about hiring a new superintendent at this point, and we haven't even really decided how we're going to, how we're going to operate things in the interim, but that will be dealt with next week," Trask said.

NBC 26 reached out to Superintendent Feil for additional comment, but we have not heard back.

