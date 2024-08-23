Watch Now
BREAKING: Manitowoc's superintendent Jim Feil sends letter of resignation

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Jim Feil, Manitowoc's superintendent, sent out a letter of resignation to his staff on Thursday.

This comes after the Manitowoc school board held a closed-session meeting to "consider a district administrator resignation agreement."

"Today is my last day with the school district," Feil says in the letter. "While it is hard to say goodbye, the district now has the curricula, personnel, resources, and experience to enable it to return to the ranks of a high-achieving school district."

We have reached out to Superintendent Feil but have not heard back yet.

