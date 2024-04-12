'We keep praying,' Neighbors remembering local man found dead in house fire

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Neighbors are remembering the 52-year-old man who was found dead in a house fire Wednesday afternoon.



Video shows the damaged, burned house that was home to the man.



Neighbors say the man was usually by himself. One neighbor started seeing unusual activity at the house in the days leading up to the fire.



Police say the investigation is ongoing and that there is no threat to the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Manitowoc police say they responded to a house fire here on the 2500 block of Wollmer St. along with Manitowoc Fire.

A 52-year-old man was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

"My hope is that he's in heaven," Joy Krejcarek, a neighbor and owner of a local book store, said. "It's sad that anybody has to go through that."

About a week ago, Joy said she saw the man come home from the hospital.

"I said, 'Are you okay' and he just showed his hand and there was tape on his hand, I assume from a shot maybe I don't know (and he said) 'Yeah I'm okay'," Krejcarek said.

Suspicious behavior followed with the man's front door always staying open. She told me that he said he wanted more for fresh air.

On the day of the fire, Joy said the street was blocked off, with many police and fire fighters at scene

"One of the women officers, I said 'Did he make it, the man', I didn't even want to say his name. She said no," Krejcarek said.

The man, she says, was someone she spoke with often.

It's been difficult you know when you see someone's face, the next day gone for good," Krejcarek said. "I just pray to Jesus that He takes his soul, no matter what happened. That he will be taken care of, his soul is in the hands of God."

Police say there is no new information is being released at this time. There is no threat to the community as the investigation continues.