Volunteers holding out hope as Elijah Vue search efforts reach day 39

The search for Elijah Vue continues through rain or shine.



Tara Michels drove four hours to help out with the search despite volunteer numbers dropping.

Authorities, volunteers, and Vue's family are holding out hope that they will find Elijah.

It’s been 39 days since Elijah Vue was reported missing. His mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jessie Vang, are behind bars awaiting trial, but those involved in the search say they are struggling to make progress.

This hasn't stopped Augusta mother Tara Michels and her husband Tom from driving four hours to participate in her third search session in Manitowoc.

"Being four hours away is nothing, right? I would drive even further if need be," Michels said. "If people needed me to be there, I would be there."

During the week, the Two Rivers Police Department facilitated a large drone search with help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, local farmers, and local agricultural businesses. But, like many other investigations across the state, came up empty handed.

Causing more and more to lose hope.

Michels is aware that volunteer numbers are dropping as the search continues. But, she knows there is still work to be done.

"Come and search," Michels said. "It's, what, a few hours a day? Or even a few hours a week? If you can just get out and help...Every little bit helps."

She also wants people to know that all it takes to get involved isn't search and rescue experience, but compassion for those who need it.

"Getting to meet the family members and seeing the love that they have," Michels said. "They're still optimistic and they're still looking for that hope that they can bring little Elijah home. It gives you that strength."

Police are continuing to urge the public to turn over any information they might that that could help them find Elijah. You can submit tips by calling 844-267-6648.