USS Cobia turns 81, Maritime Museum looks to fund for future maintenance

The USS Cobia is a US Navy submarine that was listed as a national historic landmark following her service in World War II. But, despite becoming a museum exhibit at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum decades ago, workers, volunteers, and veterans have continued to keep her in ship-shape.

Because of that, Cobia lived to see 81 on Saturday.

Chicago resident Greg Miller served on the USS Carbonero from 1967-1970, but his love for subs like Cobia keep him coming back to Manitowoc.

“Of all the things in my life that I have done, qualifying as an American submariner is that which I am most proud of," Miller said. "I like to strut myself and present the USS Cobia as being the heroic vessel that she is.”

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is currently raising money to give the USS Cobia a proper inspection. Miller says if they meet their donation goal, they aim to dry dock her by September 2025.

