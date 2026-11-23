MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Two Rivers woman accused of stealing another nurse's identity to land a job at a Manitowoc health care facility appeared in court Monday, where her initial appearance was adjourned until January.

Angel Jacobson, 35, of Two Rivers appeared in court in person Monday.

Jacobson bailed out Friday after posting a cash bond of $5,000.

She was found ineligible for a public defender. Jacobson has applied for a court-ordered attorney and is waiting for an update on that request.

Jacobson faces three charges: theft by false representation over $100,000, a Class F felony; identity theft for financial gain, a Class H felony; and practicing as a registered nurse without a license, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say she stole another nurse's identity to land a job, and multiple promotions, at a Manitowoc health care facility without ever actually earning a nursing license.

The case has been adjourned until January 11th.