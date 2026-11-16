MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Two Rivers woman is facing felony charges after prosecutors say she stole another nurse's identity to land a job, and multiple promotions, at a Manitowoc health care facility without ever actually earning a nursing license.

Angel L. Jacobson, 35, of Two Rivers faces three charges: theft by false representation over $100,000, a Class F felony; identity theft for financial gain, a Class H felony; and practicing as a registered nurse without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, Jacobson applied for a registered nurse position at River's Bend Health Services in December 2025 using another nurse's name and credentials.

She was hired on Dec. 30 and was later promoted to Unit Manager, then Interim Director of Nursing, and ultimately Director of Nursing — all positions that required a valid RN license. Prosecutors say none of those positions were ones Jacobson was licensed to hold.

The complaint says the fraud came to light on Sept. 29, 2026, when a credential screening vendor alerted the facility that the Wisconsin RN license number on file was inactive.

Investigators say Jacobson admitted to the scheme during an interview. She told detectives it started when she saw the facility was offering a lot of money to RNs and she needed money. Investigators add that she claimed she found someone with a similar name while looking up licenses on the state's DSPS website and thought, "Close enough. Nobody will notice."

According to the complaint, Jacobson's total gross earnings while working under the stolen license number were $131,289.34.

River's Bend Health Services sent a letter to residents and families the same day charges were filed. In the letter, the facility said its clinical leadership team reviewed the care provided during the individual's employment and found no evidence or indication of harm or adverse impact to any resident.

The facility also said it conducted an additional verification of the credentials of all clinical team members and is confident the matter is isolated to this single former employee.

"The alleged deceit by this former employee is appalling and inconsistent with our values and commitment to our residents," the letter reads. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to support their efforts to hold the individual accountable."