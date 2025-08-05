Two Rivers takes dredging project into own hands after federal funding delays

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The city of Two Rivers is taking action to ensure the mouth of its harbor channel remains open for boats and recreation after federal dredging operations have been delayed until 2027.

For years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers handled dredging where the East Twin and West Twin Rivers feed into a single channel flowing into Lake Michigan. Now, the city is stepping in to address the problem.

"And it was going good, and then all of a sudden now, they just stopped doing it," said John Kolba Jr., captain of the Susie Q II.

Captain Kolba says he's struggled through the shallow, shifting channels, especially during winter months.

"The surge in the river we hit the bottom in the winter time when the waves are so big. We need to keep it dredged out, you know, deeper," Kolba said.

The city submitted an application to the state's Harbor Assistance Program on August 1, hoping it will cover most of the estimated $1 million project.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mathis says the remaining costs would need to be approved and covered by the city.

"So, it could be in the range from $100,000 to $300,000 from local funding to be able to make the project happen," Mathis said.

If the dredging doesn't happen soon, Captain Kolba fears it could end their fishing operations entirely.

When asked what would happen if dredging were delayed for two to five years, Kolba was direct: "We'd be done fishing, we'd be done fishing."

Mathis is eager to see this project become a reality.

"We want to feel like we're taking action to protect the harbor, the commercial fishing vessels, and recreation here in two rivers," Mathis said.

With the application already submitted, the city is waiting for approval with hopes to start dredging next year.

