Three Virginia men arrested in Manitowoc with 25 pounds of methamphetamine

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Three Virginia residents were arrested Sunday in Manitowoc after traveling to Wisconsin to deliver approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $250,000.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Green Bay office, working with the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit, arrested Karonn Ramon Hamilton, Andrea J. Allen, and Corven M. Jones following a coordinated narcotics enforcement operation in the city.

MANITOWOC COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Joint operation details

Investigators determined all three individuals traveled to Manitowoc specifically to deliver the large quantity of methamphetamine.

With assistance from the Manitowoc County SWAT Team, all three suspects were taken into custody at a location within the city. During the arrest, investigators discovered that two of the three individuals were armed with loaded firearms.

One of the firearms was determined to be stolen from Virginia.

Drug seizure

The approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine were located and seized from a vehicle. The drugs have an estimated street value of $250,000.

All three individuals were booked into the Manitowoc County Jail and are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine while armed.

Court proceedings

Bail hearings for all three suspects are scheduled for Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

Multi-agency collaboration

The Metro Drug Unit thanked the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Manitowoc Police Department, Two Rivers Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Manitowoc Fire and Rescue, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, and Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig said the operation highlights the commitment of the DEA Green Bay Office and the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit to work collaboratively to disrupt drug trafficking operations and protect community citizens.

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.