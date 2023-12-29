Three deadly crashes in four days spoil holidays in Manitowoc County

A 56-year-old Green Bay man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Manitowoc County

The crash marked the third fatal crash in four days on a 16-mile stretch of Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County

There have now been at least 14 traffic deaths in the county in 2023, the most since 2019, according to WISDOT

Interstate 43 has seen three crashes in four days that killed a total of four people. Deadly road-closing scenes have marred the week between Christmas and New Years.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says a pickup traveling northbound hit a guardrail and then went down an embankment near the Manitowoc River.

That shut down I-43 for about four hours Thursday evening.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Green Bay, died at the scene.

The crash here marked the third deadly scene on the 16-mile stretch in four days, starting Christmas Day.

One near the town of Cleveland also involved a single car hitting a guardrail. A 19-year-old Sheboygan man was pronounced dead on scene.

The first was a two-car collision where two women from Green Bay — ages 71 and 38 — also died at the scene.

A sergeant from Wisconsin State Patrol that I spoke with could not indicate whether there were any common themes between the crashes or if road conditions were a factor — but we do know Manitowoc County is up to 14 traffic fatalities now in 2023, according to WISDOT — its most since 2019.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office has not announced the identity of the victims as it continues to investigate.

The Sheriff's Office did not make anyone available to speak Thursday night, but says to call a detective at 920-683-4215 if you witnessed the crash or have information about it.